City of Laredo reports 28th coronavirus-reated death

The city of Laredo announced on Saturday an additional coronavirus-related death – raising the total number of deaths in the city to 28.

According to a city of Laredo news release, a man in his late 40’s, resident of Rio Bravo, died Thursday at Laredo Medical Center. According to the release, he was later confirmed by the county coroner to be positive for COVID-19.

As of noon on Saturday, a total of 10,140 people have been tested for COVID-19 – 7,328 of those tests have resulted negative, 1,831 have resulted positive, 981 test results are pending, 781 have recovered, 87 are currently hospitalized – 31 of which are in the ICU and 28 people have died.

“In order to safeguard legally-protected information, the City of Laredo is not publically releasing personal or identifiable information regarding any cases as it relates to COVID-19 testing, results or monitoring,” according to the release.