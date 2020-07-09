City of Laredo reports 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths

The city of Laredo on Thursday announced three additional coronavirus-related deaths – raising the total number of deaths in the city to 39.

According to a city of Laredo news release, a man in his late 60s, a woman in her early 60’s and a man in his late 70’s died due to complications related to the coronavirus – all three people had underlying health conditions.

As of noon on Thursday, a total of 11,519 test have been submitted – 7,955 of those tests have resulted negative, 2,405 have resulted positive, 1,519 are active, 1,159 test results are pending, 847 people have recovered, 122 are currently hospitalized,38 of which are in the ICU, and 39 have died.