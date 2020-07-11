City of Laredo reports 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths, total of 43

The city of Laredo on Saturday announced three additional coronavirus-related deaths – raising the total number of deaths in the city to 43.

According to a city of Laredo news release, a man in his early-70s, a man in his late 40s and a man in his late 50s died Friday due to complications related to the coronavirus – all three people had underlying health conditions.

As of noon on Saturday, a total of 12,029 tests have been submitted – 8,187 people have resulted negative, 2,722 have resulted positive, 1,815 are active, 1,120 test results are pending, 864 people have recovered, 154 are currently hospitalized, 51 of which are in the ICU, and 43 have died.