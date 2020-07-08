City of Laredo reports 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths

The city of Laredo on Wednesday announced four additional coronavirus-related deaths – raising the total number of deaths in the city to 36.

According to a city of Laredo news release, a woman in her early-80s, a man in his late 60s, a man in his late-40s and a woman in her early 90s died due to complications related to the coronavirus – all four people had underlying health conditions.

Additionally, Laredo Health Authority Victor Trevino issued a quarantine order for the Laredo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center “due to five patients and one staff member having tested positive,” according to the release. “The City of Laredo Health Department continues to conduct contact investigation on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others.”

As of noon on Wednesday, a total of 11,187 test have been submitted – 7,843 of those tests have resulted negative, 2,163 have resulted positive, 1,310 are active, 1,181 test results are pending, 817 people have recovered, 117 are currently hospitalized,35 of which are in the ICU, and 36 have died.