City of Laredo reports additional coronavirus related death, total of 26

The city of Laredo announced on Wednesday that one more person died due complications related to the coronavirus – raising the total number of deaths in the city to 26.

According to a city of Laredo news release, a man in his mid-60s, who had underlying health conditions, died Wednesday – he was being treated at the Laredo Medical Center.

As of noon on Wednesday, a total of 9,279 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the city of Laredo – 6,670 of those tests have resulted negative, 1,604 have resulted positive, 1,005 test results are pending, 728 persons have recovered, 91 are currently hospitalized, and 26 have died, according to the release.

“The substantial increase in overall numbers is largely due to testing done this week by the Texas National Guard,” according to the release. “In order to safeguard legally-protected information, the City of Laredo is not publically releasing personal or identifiable information regarding any cases as it relates to COVID-19 testing, results or monitoring.”