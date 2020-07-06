City of Laredo reports additional coronavirus related death, total of 29

The city of Laredo on Monday announced an additional coronavirus-related death – raising the total number of deaths in the city to 29.

According to a city of Laredo news release, a man in his late-60s, who had underlying health conditions, died Monday at the Laredo Medical Center.

As of noon on Monday, a total of 10,600 coronavirus tests have been submitted – 7,625 of those tests have resulted negative, 1,960 have resulted positive, of which 1,150 are active, 1,015 test results are pending, 781 people have recovered, 100 are currently hospitalized, 39 are in the ICU, and 29 have died.

“In order to safeguard legally-protected information, the City of Laredo is not publically releasing personal or identifiable information regarding any cases as it relates to COVID-19 testing, results or monitoring,” according to the release.