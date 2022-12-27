City of McAllen gives Christmas trees new purpose

The City of McAllen wants to turn Christmas trees into something that can be used again.

McAllen Composting Facility Supervisor Rogelio De Leon says Valley residents have an option to get rid of their real Christmas trees: repurpose it and avoid tossing them in ditches or leaving them on the side of the road.

"We are accepting trees from Valley wide residents and commercial as long as they are clean, not contaminated with decorations or anything like that." De Leon said.

De Leon says once trees are cleared for recycling, they go through machines that turn them into mulch.

"We need to grind it up, we'll do a primary grinding, and then we'll do a second grinding to make it real fine, and we'll screen it out, and then we let it sit, let it cure, and then it'll be ready for your bed plant material." De Leon said.

De Leon said the benefits of mulch made out of Christmas trees is it has more nutrients and also helps soil maintain moisture. It also gives off a pine scent that other mulch doesn't have.

"We like to invite everybody to bring their trees out here and so that way we can dispose them and recycle them properly." De Leon said.

Christmas trees are being accepted until January 27 and bags of mulch will be ready for purchase in the spring. The composting facility is located at 15201 N 29th St, McAllen, TX 78504.