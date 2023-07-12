City of McAllen opens cooling centers

Cooling centers are open in McAllen for anyone needing a safe, air-conditioned place to get out of the heat.

The extreme heat that's been going on for weeks now can be very dangerous, and McAllen city leaders want to make sure folks are safe.

Several cooling centers are open, and all local libraries can be used to keep cool from the heat. Wi-Fi is available at all of these locations. A list of cooling centers is available below.

Lark Community Center

2601 Lark Avenue

Las Palmas Community Center

1921 N. 25th Street

Palm View Community Center

3401 Jordan Road