City of McAllen seeking residents' input on 2040 comprehensive plan

2 hours 34 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, June 24 2022 Jun 24, 2022 June 24, 2022 12:18 PM June 24, 2022 in News - Local
By: Santiago Caicedo

The city of McAllen wants input from residents on areas of improvement for the next 20 years. 

During the next 15 months, a third-party company will come up with a 300-page report full of suggestions that will guide city commissioners on making better decisions.

The comprehensive plan will help guide decisions related to transportation, infrastructure, land use, parks, economic development, community identity, development standards and incentives and implementation. 

"The big emphasis in this comprehensive plan will be drainage," McAllen's planning director Edgar Garcia said.  

McAllen residents can participate in the survey at mcallen2040.com

The survey will be open to residents for the next 15 months.

City employees will also answer residents' questions on the survey during Freedom Fest on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

