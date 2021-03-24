City of McAllen to distribute 1,500 first doses of Moderna vaccine at clinic

Photo credit: City of McAllen

Update at 10:10 a.m.: McAllen officials say online registration for the clinic has closed after it reached capacity Wednesday morning. However, in-person registration is still ongoing. McAllen officials say there are approximately 750 remaining pre-registration slots available for those who register in-person.

Original story: The city of McAllen will distribute 1,500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine during a vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday, March 25.

Pre-registration for the clinic will begin Wednesday, March 24, at 9 a.m. by drive-thru at the McAllen Performing Arts Center parking lot or online at https://vaccine.mcallen.net/210806267308858.

Officials say the website will not be functional until 9 a.m. and that the public should expect some lag time as there is a high demand for registration.

Entrance for the onsite registration will be through Ithaca and 29th street, according to a news release.

The clinic will take place starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center Boulevard for all pre-registered individuals who qualify under current general criteria. This includes people in Tier 1A, Tier 1B, Tier 1C and school and licensed child care personnel, the news release stated.

Tickets will be issued to those who register at the McAllen Performing Arts Center. Only one ticket per qualified registrant will be issued, officials said. Expect a wait time of up to two hours for ticket distribution.

Based on previous vaccine clinics, McAllen officials are advising the following:

• Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)

The clinic is partnership between the city of McAllen, McAllen ISD and Hidalgo County.