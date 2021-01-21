City of McAllen to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic
The city of McAllen will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday at the McAllen Convention Center starting at 8 a.m.
Eligible residents must first register starting at 10 a.m. Thursday via drive-thru at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Parking Lot located on Ithaca and 29th St or online at www.mcallen.net/preregisterhere.
Eligible residents include healthcare workers, people 65 and older, people 18 and older with certain medical conditions.
It's unclear how many vaccines will be administered.
- McAllen officials are advising the following:
- Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)
- Bring clearance letter from their physician
- People are encouraged to bring water and snacks
- There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle
- Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic
- Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them.
For more information, see the link below.
COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: Pre register here> www.mcallen.net/preregisterhere Face masks are required while interacting...Posted by City of McAllen TX Government on Thursday, January 21, 2021
