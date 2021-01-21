City of McAllen to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The city of McAllen will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday at the McAllen Convention Center starting at 8 a.m.

Eligible residents must first register starting at 10 a.m. Thursday via drive-thru at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Parking Lot located on Ithaca and 29th St or online at www.mcallen.net/preregisterhere.

Eligible residents include healthcare workers, people 65 and older, people 18 and older with certain medical conditions.

It's unclear how many vaccines will be administered.

McAllen officials are advising the following:

Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)

Bring clearance letter from their physician

People are encouraged to bring water and snacks

There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle

Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic

Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them.

