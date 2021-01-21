x

City of McAllen to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

By: KRGV Digital

The city of McAllen will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday at the McAllen Convention Center starting at 8 a.m. 

Eligible residents must first register starting at 10 a.m. Thursday via drive-thru at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Parking Lot located on Ithaca and 29th St or online at www.mcallen.net/preregisterhere

Eligible residents include healthcare workers, people 65 and older, people 18 and older with certain medical conditions. 

It's unclear how many vaccines will be administered. 

  • McAllen officials are advising the following: 
  • Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)
  • Bring clearance letter from their physician
  • People are encouraged to bring water and snacks
  • There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle
  • Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic
  • Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them.

