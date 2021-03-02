City of McAllen to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Photo credit: City of McAllen

The city of McAllen will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 3, at the McAllen Convention Center.

Pre-registration begins Tuesday, March 2, starting at 9 a.m. via drive-thru at the McAllen Performing Arts parking lot, or online at https://mcallen.jotform.com/210455804508857.

McAllen officials say the website will not be functional until 9 a.m., and to expect some lag time.

Entrance for the onsite registration is on Ithaca and 29th St. Face masks are required while interacting with staff. Attendees will be pre-screened and temperature checked prior to pre-registration.

Wednesday's clinic will take place at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center Boulevard at 8 a.m. for all pre-registered healthcare workers, people 65 years of age and older and people 18 and older with certain medical conditions.

Based on previous vaccine clinics held throughout Hidalgo County, McAllen officials are advising the following: