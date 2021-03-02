City of McAllen to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic
The city of McAllen will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 3, at the McAllen Convention Center.
Pre-registration begins Tuesday, March 2, starting at 9 a.m. via drive-thru at the McAllen Performing Arts parking lot, or online at https://mcallen.jotform.com/210455804508857.
McAllen officials say the website will not be functional until 9 a.m., and to expect some lag time.
Entrance for the onsite registration is on Ithaca and 29th St. Face masks are required while interacting with staff. Attendees will be pre-screened and temperature checked prior to pre-registration.
Wednesday's clinic will take place at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center Boulevard at 8 a.m. for all pre-registered healthcare workers, people 65 years of age and older and people 18 and older with certain medical conditions.
Based on previous vaccine clinics held throughout Hidalgo County, McAllen officials are advising the following:
- · Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)
- · Bring clearance letter from their physician
- · People are encouraged to bring water and snacks
- · There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle
- · Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic
- · Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them
