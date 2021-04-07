City of McAllen to hold first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Photo credit: City of McAllen

The city of McAllen will hold a first dose vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 8.

Pre-registration for the clinic begins Wednesday, April 7, at 10 a.m. and can be done only online at www.hidalgo.us/vaccine.

Officials say the website will not be functional until 10 a.m.

"Online registrants should expect some lag time and because of the limited number of vaccines available and a high demand for registration, the online registration may fill up very quickly," officials said in a news release.

The clinic will be held at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center Boulevard starting at 8 a.m. for all registered recipients.

Officials say 1,000 Moderna vaccines will be administered.