City of McAllen to host passport, vital statistics fair
The City of McAllen Passport Division Facility will be hosting a Passport and Vital Statistics Fair on November 4.
"Passport processing times have been extended, and we want to make sure that anyone wishing to travel has their required documents in time," Passport Facility Administrator Norma Rodriguez said in a news release.
Residents will also be able to request birth or death certificates at the fair as well. The cost for each certificate is $23.
Appointments are not required and walk-ins are accepted on a first come, first served basis.
The fair will be held at the City of McAllen Passport Facility, located in the downtown parking garage at 221 south 15th Street, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone preferring an appointment can schedule one by calling (956) 681-1450.
For more information, click here.
