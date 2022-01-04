City of Mission announces Retro Vaccine Incentive Program
UPDATE: The city of Mission announced registration for the Retro Vaccine Incentive Program is now closed.
Mission residents who received their COVID-19 booster vaccine prior to the start of the city’s vaccine incentive program are now eligible for a $50 gift card.
As part of the THRIVE program, vaccinated Mission residents receive a gift card to be used in local businesses participating in the program.
To qualify for this phase of the incentive program, Mission residents must:
- • Reside within Mission city limits
- • Have received COVID-19 Booster or 3rd Dose Vaccine
- • Pre-Register for Drive-Thru Event
- • Provide a water bill
- • Not have already received a THRIVE gift card
Those who qualify can register to receive their gift card online where they must provide their ID, a valid email address, a utility water bill and a vaccine card.
Once they have registered, recipients will receive a ticket via email to attend a drive-thru event. Registration is opened until all the spots are filled.