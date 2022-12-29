x

City of Mission appoints new interim fire chief

The city of Mission has a new interim fire chief.

Douglas Williams was chosen by the council.

He will take the spot of now former Fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez.

The decision comes after Sanchez’s retirement announcement.

"Kind of a bittersweet moment, retirement of Fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez,” Williams said. “We went to the fire academy together in 94, kind of grew up in the department together."

Sanchez worked for the department for almost three decades. 

The decision will become effective January 1st.

