City of Mission distributes sandbags to residents ahead of tropical storm

All day, cities across the Valley set up sandbag distributions ahead of Tuesday's tropical storm.

Several people have stopped by to pick up sandbags at Bannworth Park in Mission. Crews have been working since noon today and will wrap up around 8 p.m.

The assistant city manager says residents can pull up next to the sand pile to fill up their bags that are provided by the city.

Elderly residents can drive up the pile and crews can place the bags into their vehicles, or they can go through Mission's 311 app for help to deliver sandbags.

"We also have pre-filled sandbags that we typically take to our residents who don't have any transportation, or they are elderly," Mission Assistant City Manager David Flores said. "We have...a 311 app that can go out there, and they can request sandbags...they can call city hall with their name and address, and we can make sure they are taken care of."

To qualify to receive a sandbag delivered to a home, a person must be a part of the steer program or elderly and disabled.

The other distribution center that will be open until 8 p.m. is located at Jaycee Park.

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.