City of Mission holds 91st annual parade of oranges

The city of Mission held its 91st annual parade of oranges Saturday.

Director and actor JT Campos attended the parade.

Campos is a Mission native who stars in the hit TV show “Queen of the South.”

Campos was joined by many different local marching bands, dance performances, and more.

Channel 5 News spoke with one local pastor, Johnny Mora, who says he and his church have attended the parade for the last 14 years and counting.

The city of Mission is also hosting its Texas Citrus Fiesta Fun Fair Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.