City of Mission holds 91st annual parade of oranges

2 hours 20 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, January 29 2023 Jan 29, 2023 January 29, 2023 1:24 PM January 29, 2023 in News - Local

The city of Mission held its 91st annual parade of oranges Saturday.

Director and actor JT Campos attended the parade.

Campos is a Mission native who stars in the hit TV show “Queen of the South.”

Campos was joined by many different local marching bands, dance performances, and more.

Channel 5 News spoke with one local pastor, Johnny Mora, who says he and his church have attended the parade for the last 14 years and counting.

The city of Mission is also hosting its Texas Citrus Fiesta Fun Fair Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

