City of Mission honoring fallen officer Jorge Cabrera

After losing his battle against COVID-19 last August, Mission police officer Jorge Cabrera will be memorialized by the city.

A ceremony set for Thursday, May 6 – the day of Cabrera’s birthday – will unveil a portion of south Glasscock Road that will be renamed after him.

"The most important thing I remember about him was his persona, his way of being with the community, with his family, church,” Mission police chief Robert Dominguez said. “I miss him dearly.”

Cabrera’s name will not only be remembered locally, but on the federal level.

"Right now at a federal level he has already been included in the wall in Washington DC," Chief Dominguez said. "I think it's important for the community as a whole to to recognize these people that make the ultimate sacrifice"