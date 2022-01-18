City of Mission reopening vaccine incentive program

Photo credit: City of Mission

Mission residents who received their COVID-19 booster vaccine prior to the start of the city’s vaccine incentive program are now eligible for a $50 gift card.

As part of the THRIVE program, vaccinated Mission residents receive a gift card to be used in local businesses participating in the program.

The city launched the program in early January, but had to close registration for it on the same day it launched due to all spots filling up.

To qualify for this phase of the incentive program, Mission residents must:

• • Reside within Mission city limits

• Have received COVID-19 Booster or 3rd Dose Vaccine

• Pre-Register for Drive-Thru Event

• Provide a water bill

• Not have already received a THRIVE gift card

Those who qualify can register to receive their gift card online where they must provide their ID, a valid email address, a utility water bill and a vaccine card.

Registration opens Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.

Once they have registered, recipients will receive a ticket via email to attend a drive-thru event. Registration is open until all the spots are filled.