City of Palmview distributing free sandbags to residents

The city of Palmview is distributing free sandbags to residents on Friday.

The distribution will take place at Old Gregg's Parking Lot located at 434 W. Palma Vista Dr. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents must show proof of ID.

Residences will be limited to four sandbags, while commercial businesses will be limited to six.