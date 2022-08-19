x

City of Palmview distributing free sandbags to residents

5 hours 46 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, August 19 2022 Aug 19, 2022 August 19, 2022 10:21 AM August 19, 2022 in News - Local

The city of Palmview is distributing free sandbags to residents on Friday. 

The distribution will take place at Old Gregg's Parking Lot located at 434 W. Palma Vista Dr. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Residents must show proof of ID. 

Residences will be limited to four sandbags, while commercial businesses will be limited to six. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days