City of Palmview hosting public auction
Those looking for a used vehicle or other equipment can do so at a public auction hosted by the city of Palmview.
The auction is set for Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. The auction will be held in person and online at Palmview City Hall — located at 400 West Veterans Blvd., according to a news release.
Registration for the auction begins at 8 a.m.
To register, go to proxibid.com.
