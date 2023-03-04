City of Palmview hosting public auction

Those looking for a used vehicle or other equipment can do so at a public auction hosted by the city of Palmview.

The auction is set for Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. The auction will be held in person and online at Palmview City Hall — located at 400 West Veterans Blvd., according to a news release.

Registration for the auction begins at 8 a.m.

To register, go to proxibid.com.