City of Palmview prohibits public, private schools from in-person instruction

The city of Palmview on Thursday announced that all campuses within the city limits would start the new school year through online-instruction only.

Palmview Mayor Ricardo Villareal and the Palmview City Council approved an emergency order to delay in-person instruction for the school year, according to a Palmview news release.

“Per the updated Emergency Order, all schools shall be closed to in-person instruction effectively immediately until further notice,” according to the release. “As part of the same order, city leaders also approved hazard pay for first responders as COVID-19 has continued to impact the community.”

Hidalgo County also issued similar orders announcing that all public and private schools in the county would not reopen for in-campus instruction until after Sept 27.