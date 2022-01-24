City of Pharr holds State of the City address

The city of Pharr held its state of the city address on Thursday.

This year’s State of the City’s theme is “Together We Can Win,” paying homage to the collaborative approach Team Pharr uses as they continue to move the community forward, according to a news release.

Pharr Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez recognized the challenges resulting from the pandemic and highlighted the city's vaccination efforts, new public safety building and the rollout of the new team Pharr net service.

The program provides internet service to neighborhoods that didn't have it before.