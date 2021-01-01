City of Pharr ringing in the 2021 new year safely

Health authorities across the Valley are asking residents to ring in the new year from home.

"The pandemic has restricted a lot of the mass gathering events that the public has been able to historically participate in," Pilar Rodriguez from the Office of Emergency Management in Pharr said.

Contractors were seen installing the fireworks that will be launched at midnight, to celebrate the new year in the city of Pharr earlier today.

The fireworks show can be seen from the parking lots 912 and 1402 on East Nolana Loop or at Junior's Supermarket at 6419 South Cage Boulevard in Pharr.

