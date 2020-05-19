City of Pharr to open coronavirus revovery center

The city of Pharr announced Tuesday that a coronavirus recovery center will be available to residents starting Wednesday.

According to a Pharr news release, the center will provide individuals and businesses with information regarding state and federal funding, work-safe plans, work-force opportunities and more.

The recovery center will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Pharr Events Center – located at 3000 north Cage Boulevard.

The center will be open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The services will be available at no cost for Pharr residents and businesses, according to the release.

Residents must provide proof of residency to receive assistance.

For more information, call the Pharr COVID-19 Recovery Center at 956-402-4311.