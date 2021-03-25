City of Pharr to provide J&J vaccine to homebound residents Friday

Credit: City of Pharr / Facebook

The city of Pharr will be providing a limited quantity of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines to residents who are over 65 and homebound due to medical conditions on Friday.

If you or a family member is interested in a receiving a vaccine and qualify visit www.Pharrvaccines.info to fill out an interest form.

A number with the prefix (956) 402 will call you to complete the registration process.