City of Pharr to provide J&J vaccine to homebound residents Friday
The city of Pharr will be providing a limited quantity of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines to residents who are over 65 and homebound due to medical conditions on Friday.
If you or a family member is interested in a receiving a vaccine and qualify visit www.Pharrvaccines.info to fill out an interest form.
A number with the prefix (956) 402 will call you to complete the registration process.
