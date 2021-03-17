City of Primera to host first-dose clinic Thursday

The city of Primera is set to host a first-dose COVID-19 clinic on Thursday at the Primera City Hall parking lot, located at 22892 Stuart Place Road.

To register for the clinic call (956) 710-2105 or (956) 710-2106.

Over the phone you will be told when and where to pick up the voucher for the clinic.

Primera Emergency Management urges people to not show up prior to 6:30 AM on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The vaccination clinic is for people 18 years and older with underlying conditions.