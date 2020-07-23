City of Raymondville hosts parade to encourage residents to fill the 2020 Census
And city leaders in Raymondville hosted a parade on Wednesday to encourage residents to fill the 2020 Census.
The city’s Mayor Gilbert Gonzalez says the city is at about 45% completion – but that’s not enough, he wants to make it to 90% or higher.
The mayor adds right now the west side of town is leading the east by about 2%.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Memorandum excluding undocumented immigrants is intimidating 2020 census participants
-
City of Raymondville holds parade to encourage residents to fill the 2020...
-
Doctor speaks on new app designed to help patients communicate with physicians
-
Doctor: Getting retested for COVID-19 without symptoms could prolong self-isolation
-
Valley residents with underlying conditions taking precautions amid pandemic