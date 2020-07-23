City of Raymondville hosts parade to encourage residents to fill the 2020 Census

And city leaders in Raymondville hosted a parade on Wednesday to encourage residents to fill the 2020 Census.

The city’s Mayor Gilbert Gonzalez says the city is at about 45% completion – but that’s not enough, he wants to make it to 90% or higher.

The mayor adds right now the west side of town is leading the east by about 2%.

For more information watch the video above.