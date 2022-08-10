City of San Benito to distribute sandbags to residents, businesses

The city of San Benito will distribute sandbags to residents and businesses on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 20.

Both events will take place at the city service center located at 925 W. Stenger St.

Thursday's distribution will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday's distribution will take place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

There will be a limit of six sandbags per residential household or business and residents must have proof of residency with a utility bill, ID or legal document.

There will only be one distribution per household or business.