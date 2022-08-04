City of San Benito to enter stage 2 of mandatory water conservation restrictions starting Saturday

Photo credit: Pixabay

Due to current drought conditions, the city of San Benito will implement stage two mandatory water conservation restrictions beginning Saturday, Aug. 6.

Some of the key restrictions of stage two include:

No watering between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

All water running off yards, plants or other vegetation into gutters or streets is prohibited

Vehicle washing may be done between the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with handheld hose equipped with a shutoff nozzle or with a five-gallon bucket

The use of water to wash sidewalks, walkways, driveways, or any building or structure is prohibited

The use of water for swimming pools, wading pools, jacuzzi pools, hot tubs or similar items is prohibited except as necessary to maintain the structural integrity of the pool or tub.

Violators of these restrictions may face fines between $50 to $200 per violation or, in extreme cases, disconnection of water service.

The city has taken measures to ensure that all municipal operations comply with these restrictions.

For more information about the city's emergency water conservation plan, click here.