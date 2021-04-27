x

City of San Benito to hold afternoon COVID-19 vaccine clinic

5 hours 23 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, April 27 2021 Apr 27, 2021 April 27, 2021 8:43 AM April 27, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Team
KRGV File Photo

The city of San Benito will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 28. 

The clinic will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the San Benito Fairgrounds located at 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway. 

No pre-registration is required to receive a Moderna vaccine at the clinic. The clinic is open to anyone 18 years of age and older. 

Vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. 

Individuals must present a government-issued ID and be prepared to fill out a consent form, according to a news release. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days