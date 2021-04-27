City of San Benito to hold afternoon COVID-19 vaccine clinic
The city of San Benito will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 28.
The clinic will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the San Benito Fairgrounds located at 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway.
No pre-registration is required to receive a Moderna vaccine at the clinic. The clinic is open to anyone 18 years of age and older.
Vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Individuals must present a government-issued ID and be prepared to fill out a consent form, according to a news release.
