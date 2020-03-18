City of South Padre Island limits beach gatherings to 10 people or less amid COVID-19 outbreak

The city of South Padre Island announced new restrictions on public gatherings Wednesday to limit the spread of COVID-19.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the city will limit gatherings on the beach to 10 people or less, according to a news release from the city.

Other restrictions include:

• Restaurants and bars will limit their seating by 50% of their current

configuration, with a maximum of 50 patrons per dining room.

• Restaurants and Bars will have a minimum distance of 8 feet between tables.

• Restaurants and Bars must close by 10:00 pm until 6:oo am. Last Call is 9:45

pm.

• Restaurants will be allowed to designate a parking space for curbside delivery.

Curbside (To Go) and drive thru food service is strongly encouraged and

recommended.

• All dance floors, in bars and restaurants are closed. Live music of more than 2

persons and all DJ entertainment are not allowed.

• All Food truck permits will be suspended indefinitely.

• Any Restaurants that have buffet style service, must have a server at each station,

there will be no self-service buffets.

• Hotels are required to completely sanitize all touch surfaces before check in for

each individual rooms.

• All VRM are required to completely sanitize all touch areas within the unit and

sanitize all glassware, plates, serving ware, silverware and cooking utensils.

• Disposable Glassware must be used in place of reusable glassware at 5:00 pm on

3/19/20.

• Self Service drink dispensers are closed in ALL businesses.

• Straws of any type are not allowed.

• Condiments for beverages are not allowed.

• Table top/ self-service condiment stations are not allowed.

• Movie theaters and churches will limit audiences to less than 50 people and will

institute social distancing of a minimum space of 6' apart.

• Gas Stations must sanitize the self-service portions of the equipment at a

minimum every hour, preferably after each service. Sanitizer must be available at

the pumps.

• The Island Metro must restrict the available ridership by 50% of the available

seats and will institute social distancing between riders. The Island Metro will

sanitize the bus before the start of any route.

• All beach/community port-a-potties will be closed until 2x a day cleaning and

hand sanitizers are available.

• There will be no congregations or gatherings of more than 50 persons public or

private.

