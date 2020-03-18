City of South Padre Island limits beach gatherings to 10 people or less amid COVID-19 outbreak
The city of South Padre Island announced new restrictions on public gatherings Wednesday to limit the spread of COVID-19.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the city will limit gatherings on the beach to 10 people or less, according to a news release from the city.
Other restrictions include:
• Restaurants and bars will limit their seating by 50% of their current
configuration, with a maximum of 50 patrons per dining room.
• Restaurants and Bars will have a minimum distance of 8 feet between tables.
• Restaurants and Bars must close by 10:00 pm until 6:oo am. Last Call is 9:45
pm.
• Restaurants will be allowed to designate a parking space for curbside delivery.
Curbside (To Go) and drive thru food service is strongly encouraged and
recommended.
• All dance floors, in bars and restaurants are closed. Live music of more than 2
persons and all DJ entertainment are not allowed.
• All Food truck permits will be suspended indefinitely.
• Any Restaurants that have buffet style service, must have a server at each station,
there will be no self-service buffets.
• Hotels are required to completely sanitize all touch surfaces before check in for
each individual rooms.
• All VRM are required to completely sanitize all touch areas within the unit and
sanitize all glassware, plates, serving ware, silverware and cooking utensils.
• Disposable Glassware must be used in place of reusable glassware at 5:00 pm on
3/19/20.
• Self Service drink dispensers are closed in ALL businesses.
• Straws of any type are not allowed.
• Condiments for beverages are not allowed.
• Table top/ self-service condiment stations are not allowed.
• Movie theaters and churches will limit audiences to less than 50 people and will
institute social distancing of a minimum space of 6' apart.
• Gas Stations must sanitize the self-service portions of the equipment at a
minimum every hour, preferably after each service. Sanitizer must be available at
the pumps.
• The Island Metro must restrict the available ridership by 50% of the available
seats and will institute social distancing between riders. The Island Metro will
sanitize the bus before the start of any route.
• All beach/community port-a-potties will be closed until 2x a day cleaning and
hand sanitizers are available.
• There will be no congregations or gatherings of more than 50 persons public or
private.
