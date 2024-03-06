City of Weslaco Finishes Upgrades to Draining Canal
WESLACO – After flooding in October, the city of Weslaco finishes upgrades to a draining canal outside of Quail Hollow Drive.
Pete Garcia, Weslaco Department of Public Works director, said the city added a backup 24-inch drain line from a retention pond near the street. It will carry into a drain ditch assisting the current drainage system.
Garcia said the upgrade will address concerns residents of Quail Hollow had with flooding.
“This drain line was actually placed a little higher above the existing line in the bottom. So once it gets to a certain level, if we have one inch, two inches, it’s going to run into the drain on the bottom. But once we get a little more rain, once we get to a certain level, the retention pond, then this one will come in play,” he said.
Garcia added the city has to notify local utilities before starting a major project to make sure they don’t hit any power lines.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police search for suspects in connection with robbery at vape store
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Barostim implant procedure to prevent heart failure
-
Villarreal in the lead for Hidalgo County Precinct 3 commissioner election
-
Democratic election for Cameron County sheriff headed to runoff
-
Unofficial voting results for Hidalgo County sheriff in the Democratic primary
Sports Video
-
PSJA holds off Weslaco in 6A no-district baseball action
-
Edinburg Vela, Santa Maria fall in Reg. IV Finals
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win