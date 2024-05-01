City of Weslaco offering resources to small businesses

Shopping local does a lot of good for the economy, and the city of Weslaco is making some moves to help small business owners.

About 90 percent of businesses are considered a small business.

In the last three years, around 40 new businesses have opened up in Weslaco, one being a local gym.

The owner of Fit Lab Fitness says he decided to open up shop here because the city is growing.

Fit Lab Fitness opened 6 years ago and now has multiple locations across the Rio Grande Valley. The founder, Vincent Jacinto, saw a need for fitness and health in the community.

He decided to expand his business to Weslaco and opened up shop back in March.

Jacinto says as a business owner, there's one reason he chose Weslaco.

"Because Weslaco is now growing so much, I feel that they really invested into the small businesses and spreading that word and that support. In advertising, they have community events where we could go set up and offer hand out flyers and spread the word. So, it's been a great help," Jacinto said.

The Weslaco Economic Development Corporation says small business is the backbone of the economy. Over 600 new jobs have been created in the last three years.

The city is holding several events to help and offer resources to small business owners.

To view a list of all the events, click here.