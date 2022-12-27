City of Weslaco sets up holiday trash collection site
People in Weslaco have a place to drop off their holiday trash.
The city set up a trash collection site off of Bridge Avenue and U.S. Business 83 where members of the public get rid of any Christmas trash or boxes.
The only thing not accepted is construction material.
The site will remain open until Monday, Jan. 9.
