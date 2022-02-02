City of Weslaco Working to Prevent Future Flooding

WESLACO – The city of Weslaco needs help to prevent future floodwater.

This comes after June’s floods left several problems including drainage and debris.

The goal is to get water out from the city and into the International Boundary and Water Commission floodway.

In order to do that, it must pass through another jurisdiction, which is maintained by the Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1.

KRGV’s Christian von Preysing spoke General Manager Raul Sesin about the maintenance needed in order to the goal to be met.

