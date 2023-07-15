x

Ciudad de Edinburg celebra décimo aniversario de FridaFest

34 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, July 15 2023 Jul 15, 2023 July 15, 2023 5:17 PM July 15, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Por su décimo aniversario, la ciudad de Edinburg vinculó por primera vez a más de 70 mujeres motociclistas del sur de Texas durante la celebración de Frida Kahlo.

Año tras año, la ciudad de Edinburg realiza este espacio dedicado al arte y la cultura.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days