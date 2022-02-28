x

Ciudad de Peñitas reparte mascarillas KN-95 gratis esta semana

La ciudad de Peñitas estará distribuyendo mascarillas KN-95 gratis esta semana.

Las distribuciones se llevarán a cabo en los siguientes lugares: 

Ayuntamiento de Peñitas
Lunes a Viernes
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Biblioteca Pública Peñitas 
Lunes a Jueves 
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Viernes
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sábado
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Los residentes del Valle son elegibles para dos cajas de máscaras gratis por hogar. 

