Ciudad de Peñitas reparte mascarillas KN-95 gratis esta semana
La ciudad de Peñitas estará distribuyendo mascarillas KN-95 gratis esta semana.
Las distribuciones se llevarán a cabo en los siguientes lugares:
Ayuntamiento de Peñitas
Lunes a Viernes
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Biblioteca Pública Peñitas
Lunes a Jueves
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Viernes
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sábado
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Los residentes del Valle son elegibles para dos cajas de máscaras gratis por hogar.
More News
News Video
-
'Death is not the answer to death': Diocese of Brownsville bishop releases...
-
STC hosts National Summit for Dual Credit Programs
-
Questions remain about videotaped Mexico 'massacre'
-
Voting by mail in Cameron County
-
Hidalgo County: 3 people die due to coronavirus, 288 people test positive...