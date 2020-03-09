Civil rights groups vow lawsuit over Israel boycott law

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Officials with two Oklahoma civil rights groups say they intend to sue the state if the Legislature passes a bill to prohibit state contracts with companies that boycott Israel. Attorneys with the Oklahoma chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union and Council on American-Islamic Relations both said Monday the bill is unconstitutional. They say Supreme Court precedent holds that a boycott is a form of free speech. Oklahoma's bill is similar to laws that federal judges in Arizona, Kansas and Texas have blocked from taking effect. A judge in Arkansas let a similar law stand. The Arkansas case is being appealed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.