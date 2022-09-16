Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta and Beto O'Rourke to hold event in Brownsville
Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta and Beto O'Rourke will hold an event on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Brownsville.
The first stop of the 'Juntos Se Puede' tour is described as a community pachanga and will have music by Las Cafeteras, free food and screen printing by Cruz Ortiz.
The event starts at 11 a.m. at 1010 Mexico Blvd. in Brownsville.
