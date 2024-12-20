x

Clínica pediátrica en Peñitas prepara un sorteo navideño de juguetes

Ashley Pediatrics Day and Night Clinic invita a la comunidad del Valle al próximo sorteo navideño de juguetes. 

Este evento gratuito para toda la familia contará con juguetes para los niños, comida deliciosa y música festiva.

Fecha: sábado 21 de diciembre de 2 p. m. a 5 p. m. 

Número de contacto: (956) 259-0400

Ubicación: Clínica Ashley, 17927A Washington Palm Dr., Peñitas

Para conocer más sobre los servicios de la clínica, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

