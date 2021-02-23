Clark Chevrolet set to distribute meals to 100 families Thursday
Clark Chevrolet dealership in partnership with House Wine & Bistro in McAllen will provide dinner for 100 families on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.
The meals will be available for curbside pickup at House Wine & Bistro located at 117 U.S. Business 83 in Downtown McAllen, while supplies last.
The meals will include pasta, salad and bread.
More News
News Video
-
FAA ends investigation into SpaceX Starship launches
-
Asylum-seekers not yet allowed into U.S. through Brownsville port of entry
-
Rio Grande Valley state representatives speak out before ERCOT investigation
-
UT Health RGV apologizes for denying COVID-19 vaccine to eligible people
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Barbour BS Salsa