Clases de decoración de postres disponibles en Palmview

3 hours 47 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, October 11 2024 Oct 11, 2024 October 11, 2024 1:46 PM October 11, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Deelilah Salinas y Juan Noria, representantes de Buttercream Deelights, visitan Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad sobre las próximas clases en decoración de postres que realizarán en Palmview con temática de Halloween.

Fecha: 13 de octubre 

Ubicación: 323 E. Palma Vista Dr, Palmview, TX 78572 (Neverland Party Place)

Número de contacto: (956) 694-8674

Para más información sobre las clases disponibles, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

