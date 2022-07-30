Classroom supply giveaway to be held in Mission for teachers

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 and other organizations are teaming up to provide free school supplies for teachers.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mission event Center – located at 200 N. Shary Road in Mission.

The supplies are only for teachers with the Mission and Sharyland school districts. Teachers must show their school I.D. to receive the supplies.