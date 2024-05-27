Clemson preparing to face Notre Dame without DT Lawrence
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
DALLAS (AP) - No. 2 Clemson is preparing to play without star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence when it faces No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. Lawrence and two teammates failed an NCAA test for performance-enhancing drugs.
Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables said that as of Wednesday, there had been no change in Lawrence's status. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday the school had been notified by the NCAA about the failed tests. Swinney said the players were found to have trace amounts of a substance called ostarine, which can act like an anabolic steroid.
The other players are reserve offensive tackle Zach Giella and freshman tight end Braden Galloway. Swinney said additional testing might allow the players to play, but Venables said Lawrence has not been practicing with starters.
