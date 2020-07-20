Cleveland takes on Dallas in out-of-conference contest

By The Associated Press



Dallas Mavericks (3-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

Cleveland faces Dallas in out-of-conference action.

Cleveland finished 19-63 overall with a 13-28 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Cavaliers averaged 104.5 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point distance last season.

Dallas went 18-34 in Western Conference play and 9-32 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Mavericks shot 44.7% from the field and 34% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Cavaliers Injuries: Ante Zizic: out (foot), Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), John Henson: out (hamstring), Matthew Dellavedova: out (personal).

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: day to day (right knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

