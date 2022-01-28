Clinic for Homeless in Brownsville Reopens

BROWNSVILLE – A clinic for the homeless at Good Neighbor Settlement in Brownsville is reopening.

The executive director, Jack White, says the clinic closed about three months ago for repairs.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS learned there are now even more doctors to provide basic exams for the homeless or for those without medical insurance.

The clinic, located at 1254 E. Tyler Street, is open every Tuesday and provides three hot meals per day to anyone in need.

Watch the video above for more information.