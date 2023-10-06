Clinical trials underway at DRH Health for new app that could detect PTST

A new clinical trial is underway at DHR Health.

Researchers are looking for people to test a new phone app they say could detect Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The software being tested — Senseye — tracks eye signals to diagnose PTSD through eye movements,

“Your irises and pupils can change size and positions quickly, you're gonna be more susceptible to rapid responses with eye movement,” DHR Health study coordinator Esmeralda Cardoso said. "Just to make the process of getting a diagnosis a lot quicker and smoother, that'll take 20 minutes or less."

Participants will be paid if selected for the trial.

Those looking for more information on the clinical trial can call the DHR Health Institute of Research and Development at 956-362-2390.

Watch the video above for the full story.