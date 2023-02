Closure in south Pharr set for nine months

The Hidalgo County Regional Mobile Authority has announced a temporary road closure that will impact drivers near south Pharr for several months.

Traffic will be blocked off along south McColl Road to construct a proposed overpass bridge.

Traffic will be detoured onto Jackson Road from Thomas and Whalen Roads where the overpass will be built at, according to a news release.

The closure will begin Monday, Feb. 6 and end Nov. 10.